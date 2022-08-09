Ireland has joined a European Union network to improve the management of our greenhouse gas (GHG) budgets.

The EU Integrated Carbon Observation System – European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ICOS-ERIC or ICOS) will enable the State to develop high-quality scientific climate measurements, to help manage our national carbon budgets more effectively.

ICOS consists of a network of greenhouse gas measurement sites across Europe, with Ireland becoming the fifteenth country to join.

ICOS produces high-precision, long-term scientific greenhouse gas measurements at each site.

These observations help to improve our understanding of GHG emissions sources and their uptake by “carbon sinks” in forests, soils and seas. It also provides evidence to inform climate policy.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be designated as the ICOS national focal point to co-ordinate and manage Ireland’s engagement with the network.

Over many years, the EPA has developed a network of sites in Ireland to measure GHGs, including grasslands; peatlands; forests; coastal areas; and the north Atlantic.

The sites have been established and operated by the EPA, Teagasc, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Met Éireann.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, welcomed the government decision to become part of the EU network.

The move follows close consultation between Minister Ryan, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Darragh O’Brien.

The government departments and agencies will work closely with the EPA in establishing and maintaining ICOS in Ireland.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Eamon Ryan said:

“It is essential that climate observations carried out in Ireland are of high quality and are comparable with data from observations being carried out across Europe and globally.

“Membership of ICOS will enable this, as well as promoting the sharing of scientific understanding and expertise which is vital to develop our knowledge and deepen our understanding of greenhouse gas emissions and removals.

“ICOS will also provide access to, and use of, international calibration standards, analysis methods, operational protocols and expert fora,” Ryan added.