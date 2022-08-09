Three UK men who hid the gun they used in a revenge shooting among bales on their family farm in Leeds have been jailed, West Yorkshire Police have said.

Shaun McDermott (35), Richard Bathie (53) and his son Joshua Bathie (18) embarked on what police have called a “mission of bloody vengeance” after drama broke out at a christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club, Dewsbury, on August 8, 2021.

The victim of the revenge shooting, 28-year-old Patrick Doran, was initially assaulted in a fight involving the trio outside the golf club. A short time late Doran and his cousin William Price (28) confronted McDermott near his home and struck him on the head with a bottle.

Phone records showed that McDermott alerted Richard Bathie, who then arrived at the scene with son Joshua.

CCTV footage from the Bathie family farm in Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, then showed the three arming themselves with a shotgun and other weapons before setting off in a JCB tractor and a Mercedes pick-up truck for the Price’s family home at a caravan park in Tingley.

Watch the video here:

When they arrived at the site car windows were smashed and the shotgun was fired repeatedly. McDermott, who was armed with the gun, approached Price and shot him during a scuffle as he tried to grab the barrel.

McDermott proceeded to point the gun at Doran, who put his hand up which then took the blast, damaging his fingers.

The Bathies and McDermott then drove back to their farm where Edward Senior (25) helped them to conceal the shotgun amid a stack of wrapped bales of hay. The weapon was later recovered by police after a four-day search.

Aftermath

Both victims had to undergo emergency surgery for life-changing injuries, police said.

Price suffered severe gunshot wounds to his left elbow and extensive muscle damage to his forearm, while Doran had to have three fingers on his right hand partially amputated and suffered wounds to his upper thing and groin.

Advertisement

Investigations by specialist detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team – which led to the damning CCTV footage, phone evidence and bloodstained clothing – resulted in all three men being charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, which concluded in March, McDermott was found guilty of both counts of attempted murder, and the Bathies were each convicted of two counts of wounding with intent.

All three were found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Shaun McDermott Richard Bathie Joshua Bathie

Yesterday (Monday, August 8) McDermott was sentenced to 34 years in prison; Richard Bathie received a 21-year jail term; and Joshua Bathie was jailed for 15 years.

Edward Senior had pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and will be sentenced at a future date.

Commenting on the case, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “This was a truly shocking incident where a legally held firearm was used with potentially murderous consequences in a premeditated attack fuelled by rage and the thirst for revenge.

“The victims suffered absolutely horrendous injuries and could easily have been killed. They have both been left with serious physical injuries and mental trauma that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“McDermott fired the shots, but Richard and Joshua Bathie are just as guilty as he is, as they knew full well they were going after the victims with a loaded shotgun bent on bloody revenge.

“When he pulled the trigger and blasted the victims from near point-blank range, it was only by sheer chance that they were not killed.

“Regardless of the events leading up to the shooting, there can be absolutely no justification for the appalling actions of these three.

“We hope their convictions and the sentences they have received will provide some reassurance to the victims and their families, and also send a very clear message that those who use violence, particularly involving the criminal use of firearms, can expect to feel the full weight of the law.”