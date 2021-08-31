A Joint Plan of Action has been agreed between Ireland and France in a bid to “strengthen relations” between the two countries in a range of areas.

The 2021 to 2025 plan was signed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian during the visit of President Emmanuel Macron to Ireland.

The commitments made in the Joint Plan of Action include:

A number of “ambitious” projects in the areas of renewable energy and sustainable agriculture and fisheries;

The two governments reiterating support for the flagship Celtic Interconnector project which will provide the first direct electricity link between Ireland and the continent;

A number of projects which will support trade connectivity;

A particular focus on strengthening links between students, faculty and researchers in educational institutions;

A number of projects to promote the learning of French at secondary level in Ireland;

Working to facilitate the placement of students from Northern Ireland in French higher education institutes;

Promoting cultural exchanges, and jointly celebrating in 2022 the centenary of the publication of Ulysses.

Minister Coveney said the Joint Plan of Action will “strengthen practical cooperation across a range of sectors” while bringing “tangible benefits” for businesses, schools and cultural institutions.

