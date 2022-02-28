Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan has said the report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a “stark reminder of the need to act” on climate change.

The Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability report was published today (Monday, February 28) and is the second working group contribution to the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report.

Stating the impacts of climate change, Minister Ryan said, the report warns of effects on ecosystems, biodiversity and how it will affect people’s lives – “not just overseas but here in Ireland”.

Minister Ryan said:

“Human-induced climate change, including more frequent extreme events, has already caused widespread impacts. It has exposed millions to acute food insecurity and reduced water security.”

The IPCC report, according to Minister Ryan, confirms that the impacts of climate change are now irreversible for every country, despite adaptation efforts having reduced some vulnerabilities.

Minister Ryan added that most often it is the most vulnerable, who have contributed the least to the problem, that suffer most significantly.

“The window of opportunity is rapidly closing unless there are deep reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years,” he stated.

International climate finance

Stating that supports for those most at risk “must be scaled up”, Minister Ryan added that Ireland’s international climate finance continues to reach vulnerable people to support adaptation to climate change.

At COP26, Ireland committed to providing €225 million per year of climate finance to developing countries by 2025, according to Minister Ryan.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications is providing €3 million for a trust fund through the Asian Development Bank to support small island development states in their climate change response.

A further €2 million was contributed to an International Fund for Agriculture Development’s programme to increase the climate resilience of particularly women and young people.

Ireland has also committed at least €10 million to the Adaptation Fund and €5 million to the Santiago Network to support developing countries experiencing climate-related loss and damage.

“This report makes clear that enhanced adaptation, together with improved ecosystem protection and management, can reduce risks from climate change to biodiversity and people everywhere.

“However, it is also clear that transformative measures are needed to meet the challenges,” according to Minister Ryan.

The Climate Action Plan 2021, Minister Ryan stated, sets out Ireland’s response to the climate crisis including national objectives to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The government is empowering every citizen, every business and every community to make the just transition – to a safe, healthy and sustainable future for our children and for future generations,” the minister concluded.