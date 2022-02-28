Domestic milk intake in January 2022 dropped by almost 32% when compared to December 2021’s intake. And when compared to January 2021, a 4.1% drop was recorded, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It published its monthly milk statistics today (Monday, February 28), which revealed that the intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 174.7 million litres in Januray 2022.

One month ago, that figure stood at 256.3 million litres, while 12 months ago, it was 182.2 million litres.

Comparing the January 2022 milk produce figures with those for January 2021 also shows that:

Total milk sold for human consumption decreased by 0.2% to 40.3 million litres;

Whole milk sales decreased by 0.9% to 24.9 million litres.

Milk statistics. 1Revised. 2Does not include imported packaged milk for retail sale. 3Provisional.*Confidential

A breakdown of milk components shows that:

Advertisement

At 4.42%, the same fat content was recorded in both 2021 and 2022;

There was a slight drop in 2022 protein content – 3.48% compared to 3.51% in January 2021.

Total milk sold for human consumption in January 2022 was 40.3 million litres, while in January 2021, it was 40.4 million litres.

Of this, whole milk sales were 24.9 million litres in 2022, while 2021’s figure was 25.1 million litres.

Skimmed and semi-skimmed milk production in 2022 and 2021 are 15.4 million litres and 15.3 million litres.

Butter production, skimmed milk and cheese production data for 2022 are yet unknown. Source: New Cronos database, Eurostat (except Ireland, CSO).

1Estimate. 2Does not include imported packaged milk for retail sale. 3Provisional *Confidential.

The information used to compile this release was collected under EU Directive 96/16/EC.