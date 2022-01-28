An investigation is underway following the suspected theft of cattle from a farm in Northern Ireland in recent days.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) told Agriland that the livestock was reported missing from a shed in the Glassdrumman Road area of Crossmaglen in Co. Armagh.

It is understood that the cattle may have been taken sometime between 1:10p.m last Sunday (January 23) and 4:45p.m the following day (Monday, January 24).

A PSNI spokesperson said that in total 13 animals have been reported missing.

“We would appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident or who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1419 of 24/01/22,” the spokesperson added.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous,” the PSNI concluded.

Farm fires investigation

Elsewhere, a garda investigation is continuing into a suspected case of criminal damage following a fire on a farm in Co. Wicklow.

Gardaí confirmed on Wednesday afternoon (January 26) that they are investigating the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Friday morning last (January 21) in the vicinity of Ashford.

The alarm was raised at around 3:20a.m. Once the fire had been extinguished, gardaí said that the scene was preserved for a technical examination by expert forensic personnel.

Gardaí stated that they are also investigating another fire that occurred in the Ashford area earlier that same night, at around 1:20a.m.

That fire is also being treated as a suspected case of criminal damage. It is understood that a car was set alight during this incident.

Gardaí said that no arrests have yet been made in either case at this time but added that investigations into both fires are ongoing. They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.