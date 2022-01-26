Gardaí are investigating a suspected case of criminal damage after a fire occurred on a farm in Co. Wicklow, it is understood.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that they are investigating the blaze, which occurred in the early hours of Friday morning last (January 21) in the vicinity of Ashford in the east of county.

The alarm was raised at around 3:20a.m. After the fire was brought under control the scene was preserved for a technical examination by forensic personnel.

No arrests have been made at this time. “Hay barn” fire near #Ashford in the early hours of Friday morning was dealt with by crews from #Wicklow town and #Greystones pic.twitter.com/kk6jhsFeao— Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) January 23, 2022

Gardaí are also investigating another fire that also occurred in the Ashford area earlier that same night, at around 1:20a.m.

This earlier fire is also being treated as a suspected case of criminal damage. It is understood that a car was set alight in this incident. No arrests have been made in this case as of this time.

Investigations into both fires are ongoing.

Criminal damage to Offaly farm

If this is confirmed to be a case of criminal damage by fire – or arson – it will be the second such incident in Leinster in less than two months.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours of November 27, saw major damage to machinery, farm buildings and a milking robot. The family home, which was onsite, was undamaged, and no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred in the area of Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly, close to the border with Co. Kildare.

Local Gardaí confirmed over social media that an incident of arson was being investigated.

Around Christmas time, Gardaí and the family who owned the property put out a renewed appeal for information.

In a social media post, the O’Neill family said: “It’s extremely important for everyone to come together…[to] press for the identification of the faceless attackers [and], not just for us but for everyone in the local community, not to have this left unsolved.”