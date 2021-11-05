The Central Applications Office (CAO) online application facility for higher education institutions opens today (Friday, November 5) at noon.

Applications to higher education institutions can be made online for a reduced fee of €30 before January 20 at 5:00p.m. A fee of €45 applies after this time and until the normal closing date of February 1 at 5:00p.m.

Potential applicants are advised to read the CAO Handbook which is available to view and download on the CAO’s website and to become familiar with the various guides available in the applicants section of the CAO website, including the demo application facility and the video guides explaining the application process.

Applying to CAO

CAO communications officer, Eileen Keleghan, reminds applicants that they can practice their application in advance: “There is an online demo application facility available on the CAO website.

“This facility can be used by applicants to become more familiar with the application form.

“Once you have read the online CAO Handbook you can go to the website and click on Apply.

“You must enter your personal details and you will also be asked to indicate the qualifications and assessments sections that are relevant to you.

“When you have registered, you can log into your CAO account to provide the additional information required to support your application and to enter your level 8 and level 7/6 course choices.

“It is a good idea to enter some course choices at this stage, however applicants can log into their account to add, remove or change the order of their courses as many times as they like up to February 1 for no extra charge.

Advertisement

“There is no reason to delay registering with CAO. You should obtain your application number and submit any additional information required of you in advance of February 1 at 5:00p.m.”

This year, the CAO website will also facilitate the introduction of prominent links to further education and apprenticeships, however, all applications for further education and apprenticeships will continue to be made through the traditional channels.

Increase in agri courses as first preferences

There was an increase in students putting third level courses related to agriculture and the environment as their first preference choice study for 2021, the July 1 preference data showed.

There were 85,000 applicants to the CAO in 2021.