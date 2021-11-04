The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, would not be drawn on the future of the national herd at a press conference earlier this evening to launch the much anticipated Climate Action Plan 2021.

He told the gathered media that agriculture would play its part in the reduction of emissions while maintaining food production, and referred to the focus on the national herd as an ‘obsession’.

The ambitious plan, launched by government today (Thursday, October 4) commits Ireland to a legally binding target of net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions no later than 2050, and a GHG reduction of 51% by 2030.

The plan also sets out the ranges of emissions reductions for each sector of the economy and the actions needed to deliver the various targets.

The Taoiseach was clear in his message that agriculture would do its bit along with other sectors in a number of ways that are comprehensively outlined in the plan.

While it does commit to reducing the average age of slaughter of animals from 27 to 24 months by 2030, there is no mention of a planned change to the national herd.

“In our view, food production is important, food security is important and the key issue for us is the reduction of emissions in the agricultural sector – along with other sectors – enterprise, electricity, buildings, transport, land use, and the public sector itself.

“Agriculture will play its part in that while maintaining food production.”

Advertisement

Climate Action Plan – farmers at the centre

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said the targets for agriculture will help make Irish farms more carbon efficient and will build a more resilient agri-food sector.

“Farmers know the land better than anyone and are best placed to meet our climate ambitions. This plan sets ambitious climate mitigation targets for farming, but also recognises the special position of the sector in producing high quality food, and supporting a balanced regional economy.

“Central to all of this is ensuring we have a strong and vibrant sector and that farm incomes are protected. That is why I have provided almost €10 billion in support for the new CAP Strategic Plan in the period from 2023 – 2027.”