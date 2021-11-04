Innovative and export driven food and drink start-ups are being urged to apply for the Food Works initiative before the closing date.

The initiative is run by Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc.

Participants wanting to follow in the footsteps of food and drink companies such as Nobó, Wicklow Wolf and Fiid, have until December 3 to apply.

Food Works is an accelerator programme for high potential, ambitious food and drink start-ups. It’s aimed at supporting the growth and development of the next generation of scalable, export driven Irish food and drink businesses.

The Food Works programme has a market value between €50,000-100,000.

The participation fee is €3,000 per company.

Food Works 2021 alum Craft Cocktails’ range of premium bottled hand mixed cocktails.

Food Works programme

The collaborative food and drink entrepreneurship programme is designed for rising start-ups to help them transform from a start-up to an investor-ready company, with a focus on scaling internationally.

Over 100 companies have successfully completed the programme since it began in 2012.

The initiative, now in its 10th year, includes workshops with national and international industry experts across disciplines such as strategy, finance, product development and marketing.

Participants are also eligible to apply for feasibility grant funding of up to €35,000 through Enterprise Ireland.

Gillian Willis, small business development manager, Bord Bia said: “We encourage applications from any ambitious, innovative food and drink start-up with the potential to export.

“Food Works has a successful track record in supporting Irish start-ups to succeed at home and abroad and can support and assist you to achieve your ambitions.

“The programme also showcases the pipeline of unique, high quality Irish food and drink products that have the potential to achieve export success,” she added.