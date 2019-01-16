Imports of used tractors into Ireland fell by 10% in 2018 – CSO

Imports of used (second-hand) tractors fell last year (2018), when compared with 2017. That’s according to figures released by the CSO (Central Statistics Office).

2,198 imported (used) tractors were licensed (for road use) in 2018. That’s 10.4% down on the figure for 2017 (2,453). Interestingly, the 2017 figure was up substantially on the tally for 2016 (1,908).

It should be noted, however, that the CSO’s figures count used (second-hand) tractors licensed for the first time in the relevant taxation class (i.e. taxed for use on the public road as an agricultural tractor).

In other words, a vehicle is licensed when a valid motor tax disc is issued for the first time.

That is not the same as vehicle registration; a vehicle is registered when it gets its licence plate (registration number) for the first time.

This table (below), from the CSO, shows the figures in greater detail.

While data relating to new tractor sales is also included in the above table, please note that we will shortly publish an article detailing new tractor sales across Ireland in 2018, in which we source data from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

Source of the data

Vehicle licensing figures (in the above table) are compiled using data supplied by the Driver and Vehicle Computer Services Division of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Advertisement

Releases from the CSO titled ‘Vehicles Licensed for the First Time’ commenced in 1993. These replaced the previous ‘Particulars of Vehicles Registered and Licensed for the First Time’.

Interestingly, in 1993, separate systems for vehicle registration and licensing were phased in. The Office of the Revenue Commissioners became responsible for the compilation of vehicle registrations, while the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Local Government retained responsibility for vehicle licensing.

In 2008, responsibility for vehicle licensing was transferred to the Department of Transport (which later became the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport).

It produces vehicle licensing statistics on a monthly and annual basis. Vehicle registration data has not been published on the CSO StatBank since 2010.

The CSO points out that, where applicable, the “licensing process follows the registration process”.

According to the CSO, vehicle registration and licensing figures can differ for a number of reasons.