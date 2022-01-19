A delegation from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) led by president Tim Cullinan is in Strasbourg today (Wednesday, January 19) and tomorrow, in advance of the EU Parliament vote on the recommendations of the Committee of Inquiry into the protection of animals during transport (ANIT).

The committee proposed several changes, including: A ban on the transport of pregnant animals in the last third of gestation; a maximum journey time of two hours for unweaned animals over 35 days; and a complete ban for unweaned animals under 35 days. IFA president, Tim Cullinan

Tim Cullinan said: “Our calves are highly sought after in the European market. They are very robust and healthy, and thrive well.

“Our animal welfare and transport are of the highest standard, which is why there is such demand for our calves.”

The farm organisation president said farmers expect Irish MEPs to back the amendments put forward by MEP Billy Kelleher, on behalf of the Renew Europe group which were also proposed by the EPP and S&D political groups.

Kelleher is advocating for a “veterinary inspection for the entire journey and when the animals arrive in Cherbourg, there should be proper oversight to ensure the animals are well cared for and have a rest period before they move onwards to other countries within the European Union [EU]”.

Impact of animal transport proposals on export industry

IFA Livestock Committee chairman, Brendan Golden, who is also in Strasbourg, said the recommendations from the ANIT Committee have the potential to severely impact the competitive trade in Ireland, including the movements of in-calf animals, which he said is a key trade for farmers and marts.

Golden said this approach is not acceptable and must be rejected by MEPs when they vote in the parliament tomorrow (Thursday, January 20).

He said the “unique island status of Ireland” must also be recognised in any proposals in order to ensure Irish farmers continue to have unfettered access to the Single Market.

“Irish farmers support and implement the highest welfare standards in the world and this includes the strictly controlled transport of animals. Seeking to change the rules because other countries fail to implement them is not acceptable,” Golden concluded.