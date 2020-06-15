IFA calls for early approval for TAMS applicants

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) National Rural Development Chairman, Michael Biggins, has called for the early approval of all Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) applicants for latest application period (Tranche 17) which closed on June 5. Over 5,000 applications were submitted for this tranche.

It is now up to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, to issue approval to all of these applicants. Farmers who do not have full planning permission must have it secured by July 10, when the selective process will proceed.

Biggins also pointed out that the next application period (Tranche 18) opened on June 6 and will close on August 7. This is a shorter time-frame than usual (tranches normally open for three months).

No decision on number of tranches

The department told the IFA that, as of yet, no decision has been taken on the number of tranches that will be available between August and December 31, 2020, when the current phase of the scheme comes to an end.

At the meeting, the IFA put forward a case for the continuation of the scheme under EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) transitional arrangements for a further year or two, until the details of the next Rural Development Programme (RDP) are available.

€82.5 million is available for the scheme this year with over €30 million already paid out. It was stressed by the IFA that there must be no delay in grant payments.

The extra cost of bridging loans is a serious financial burden at a time when farm incomes are under pressure. The IFA has received assurances that pre-payment inspections which involve 5% of applications will not delay payments.

TAMS payment update

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that as of June 12, 2020, €220.490 million had been paid out under TAMS II. In total, 14,733 payments have been issued.

Furthermore, 28,751 approvals have been issued to date, with 15,557 payment applications submitted.