The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has urged sheep farmers to attend a meeting tonight (Tuesday, March 21) focused on the crisis in the sector.

The issues impacting sheep farmers, including high input costs coupled with low prices, will be addressed in The Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim from 8:00p.m.

The ICSA is currently campaigning for a €50 million rescue package for the sheep sector to be funded through the Brexit Reserve Fund (BAR) under which Ireland was allocated a total of €1 billion.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s meeting ICSA Sheep Committee chair Sean McNamara said:

“The value of sheepmeat exports increased by 17% to total €476 million during 2022 but individual sheep farmers cannot make a viable living.

“Their profits certainly haven’t gone up by 17%, in fact they have gone down by 81% to a margin of €7/ewe, all while the cost of production has risen significantly.

“The processors and the retailers might be making money out of sheep farming but the sector at primary producer level is in crisis and time is running out,” he said.

“If there is to be a future for the sector it needs to be an equitable one, one where primary producers can make a viable living – and not just profits for processors and retailers,” McNamara warned.

“I am inviting all sheep farmers and those with a genuine interest in the future of sheep farming in Ireland to come along tomorrow night and have their say,” he added.

Speakers at the meeting will include:

Oliver Crowe, C.C Agricultural Consultants – Maximising payments under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP);

Bord Bia – Market outlook and the promotion of Irish lamb;

Sean McNamara – ICSA’s campaign for an emergency aid package for sheep farmers and additional funding for the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS).

The ICSA is campaigning for an increase of the €12/ewe payment under the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) to “a more sustainable level of €35”, which would include €5 for the correct presentation of wool.