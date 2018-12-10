ICMSA to co-host financial advice seminar in Portlaoise
The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) is co-organising a conference to advise farmers on how to deal with vulture funds buying their loans and mortgages.
The meeting will be held at the Killeshin Hotel, in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, at 8:00pm on Wednesday December 12, where attendees will be addressed by a number of speakers on the issue.
According to the ICMSA, the meeting will “explain all your options and give you the best route towards getting the best results for you and your situation”.
The association highlights that over 28,000ac of farmland in Ireland is controlled by vulture funds.
The ICMSA is encouraging all farmers to attend the meeting and avail of the opportunity to hear answers to “the questions around farms in loan distress”.
Attendance at the conference is free, but places must be booked beforehand by emailing: [email protected]; or by phoning: 061-314677.