The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has said that new bovine tuberculosis (TB) testing requirements will have to deliver results.

ICMSA Livestock Committee chair, Des Morrison said that the new rules “represent another tightening of restrictions on farms due to TB”.

“Irish farmers are entitled to and will expect goodwill and a degree of understanding from Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) in other area of TB discussions in the coming weeks and months”, he said.

Morrison urged farmers to inform themselves quickly on the new testing protocols, which came into force on February 1.

The new regulations are required under the EU Animal Health Law, according to the department of agriculture.

It is now a requirement that cows of all ages, and males over the age of 36 months that are moving farm to farm or through a mart must be TB tested in the last six months.

These animals must also be moving from a herd that has been tested in the previous six months.

“If this is not the case the animal(s) in question must then be tested, either within the 30 days prior to movement or within 30 days after movement into the new herd,” Morrison said.

“Animals that require a test in the 30 days after movement will be restricted immediately to the herd into which they have moved. This herd has 30 days to carry out a test on these animals.

“If after 30 days, the animals have not been tested, the herd that received them will be restricted, though the sale of calves under six weeks of age and the purchase in of animals will be permitted.

“If after another 60 days – that is 90 days since the original movement – the animals have still not been tested, then the whole herd will be scheduled for a TB test.

“If the moved-in animals are at any point are slaughtered, the restriction will be lifted, except where the herd has been listed for a full test,” the ICMSA Livestock chair explained.

Morrison said that there will “undoubtedly be some level of confusion” over the coming months among farmers.

However, he said that it is important that farmers know their requirements, especially those who are breeding and will be moving cows into their herds on a permanent basis.

“This is where there is likely to be restriction after 90 days, where individuals don’t have full knowledge of the new rules.

“It is important that farmers that are facing restrictions receive adequate communication to avoid a full TB test,” he said.