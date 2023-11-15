The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has committed to attend meetings of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) over beef index changes, IFA president Tim Cullinan has said.

Concerns about the announced changes to the Terminal and Replacement beef indexes have been raised at a meeting of the IFA National Council.

The issue was referred to the IFA National Livestock Committee which has invited the ICBF chief executive to address their next meeting, the IFA said.

“[The] ICBF [has] committed to attend our Livestock Committee and other meetings around the country in the coming weeks,” IFA president Tim Cullinan said.

These meetings will improve the understanding of the changes amongst farmers, and following those the IFA National Council will revisit the issue, Cullinan added.

Beef index

“In the interim, assurances have been given that changes to the beef indexes will not impact on farmers who have just entered the [Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme] (SCEP).

“Cows that currently have a 4 or 5-star rating under the existing beef indexes will retain this rating throughout the scheme once they remain within their current herd.

“Farmers with cows and heifers over 16 months that increase to 4 or 5-star because of the revised indexes will benefit from the new index for this year in SCEP,” the IFA said.

Cullinan said “no farmer in SCEP can be negatively impacted for the duration of the scheme from changes to the indices that have occurred since the scheme commenced”.

The next relevant date for farmers in SCEP to meet the replacement requirements is not for two years on October 31, 2025, according to the IFA president.

Genetic improvement based on science and ever-changing economics is “vital” to improve the profitability of all farming sectors, but it must have the general support of farmers, he said.