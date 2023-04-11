A proposed programme to eradicate infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) will aim to achieve eradication within 16 years after the start of intervention.

The proposed programme, developed by Animal Health Ireland (AHI) with stakeholder involvement, will be split between a ‘reduction phase’ and a subsequent ‘eradication phase’.

IBR is a highly infectious disease, and may have significant implications for the trade in live animals, as other countries in the EU, including the Netherlands, move towards their own eradication programmes.

An IBR Implementation Group has been set up to advance an eradication programme.

Data from 2015 showed that around 80% of dairy farms at that time had been exposed to the virus.

According to AHI, the programme would be industry-led; return a positive benefit to cost; align with the requirements of animal health law; facilitate live trade abroad; ensure imported animals are not a risk; and, as the end goal, achieve EU recognition for Ireland of being IBR-free.

The reduction phase of the eradication plan would include a vaccination programme.

The proposed plan also outlines a classification system, with five statuses, with a higher status indicating lower or no prevalence of the disease.

There will be some restrictions on movement under the plan. Herds will be allowed introduce animals from herds with the same or higher status. Otherwise, animals will have to be quarantined and tested.

Simulations and models of the programme show that, if all steps are implemented, eradication would be achieved 16 years after the start of the programme.

In terms of the cost of the programme, the modelling outlined a national cost of between €30 million to €40 million per year until the end of the reduction phase (the first 10 to 12 years of the progamme).

Farm organisations seem to be backing a proposed eradication programme in principle, though the funding for the programme will be a significant bone of contention.

Speaking to Agriland, Hugh Farrell, the animal health chairperson for the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), said that “proper funding” for any future programme was a prerequisite, remarking: “We saw how the TB and BVD [bovine viral diarrhoea] programmes went”.

Farrell added that the ICSA would not back a vaccination programme unless the issue of who pays the cost of it was resolved beforehand.

“There needs to be serious talk [on compensation]. We have to put the right foot forward,” he added.

TJ Maher, the animal health chairperson for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), expressed similar sentiments, saying that addressing the funding aspect is the “key lesson learned” from the BVD Eradication Programme.

“We are prepared to contribute if all parties contribute,” Maher said, adding that there are “other beneficiaries” of IBR eradication, not just farmers.

“All are anxious to do this. So are we,” Maher commented.