IAM to bring a brace of machines to the ‘Ploughing’

Kilkenny-based machinery importer and distributor IAM Agricultural Machinery will bring a brace of machines to next week’s National Ploughing Championships in Co. Carlow.

Front and centre will be a Strautmann Verti-Mix 2401 with a new ‘V-Conveyor’ (pictured above) – a new design of discharge conveyor.

A spokesperson explained: “The V-Conveyor allows farmers to feed material into high troughs, while keeping the conveyor within the width of the machine.

The new conveyor has been simplified to reduce the number of moving parts – to help extend belt longevity.

“The V-Conveyor has one continuous PVC unloading belt which, in addition to being able to discharge to both the left and right, can be set by the operator to increase discharge height by up to 55cm.

“It also provides a side-shift function (approximately 25cm). It’s powered by twin hydraulic motors.”

Straw blower attachment

Also on display will be a Strautmann Verti-Mix 1251 with a straw blower (pictured below). This attachment allows the diet feeder to be used to bed cattle, thus “eliminating the need for a second machine and tractor”.

In fact, says IAM, the mechanical straw blower is an optional add-on for all Verti-Mix models. The chute is mounted on a ring-gear; the spout can be swivelled to the right or left using a hydraulic motor.

The blower has a claimed spreading range of up to 20m on the right-hand side. When working to the left-hand side, the spreading range is reduced to 15m.

Other machines from the Strautmann stable (that will be on display) will include other diet feeders and a Giga Vitesse 3602 silage wagon.

Also on the IAM stand (Row 18; Stand 40) will be a brace of Hardi sprayers (including a Navigator Delta Force).

The Kilkenny-based distributor will also showcase a range of Bomford hedge-cutters, as well as the recently-launched Turbo Mower range.