How many new loaders have been sold so far this year?

Registrations of new wheeled loaders, which had fallen off significantly earlier in the year, rallied somewhat during August. Five new units were registered in the Republic of Ireland – up from two machines during August of last year.

The total number of (new) wheeled loaders registered during 2019 now stands at 83 units. That’s a drop of 12 machines (on a year-on-year basis).

That’s according to data compiled by the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

33 new telehandlers (telescopic handlers) were registered last month. That’s two units fewer than were registered during August of 2018.

The total number of such (new) machines registered during the first eight months is 406 units. That’s actually up 39% on the same period of last year. In fact, the current tally has already surpassed 2018’s full year total (374 units).

Meanwhile, new backhoe loader registrations fell. Six new backhoes were registered during August; that was a considerable drop on the 11 machines registered during August of 2018.

Forager update

The total number of backhoes registered during 2019, thus far, is 58 units (down from 64 last year on a year-on-year basis). Nevertheless, more backhoes have been registered in just eight months of this year than in all of 2016 or 2017 (when only 40 and 52 units, respectively, were registered).

In related news, the FTMTA recently contacted AgriLand to inform us that a further four new self-propelled forage harvesters had shown up in the 2019 registration data – up from the previous ‘running total’ of 54.

According to the association’s chief executive – Gary Ryan – the new tally is “easily the highest level for many years”.