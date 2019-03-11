How can I ensure the best performance for my calves?

Volac’s new Lifeguard milk formula range has been designed to meet the evolving demands of modern calf rearers.

Based on concentrated whey protein, which makes up the majority of the protein content of natural cow colostrum, the new milk formulas incorporate only the highest quality ingredients.

“Now integral to all our calf milk formulas is Imunopro – a concentrated whey protein base material packed with the vital amino acids and immunoglobulins. These are so necessary for healthy youngstock growth and development,” explained Volac’s calf rearing specialist Liam Gannon.

Volac’s unique production process means that its calf milk formulas can be performance-formulated with the emphasis very much on their true protein and amino acid content.

It is really important to appreciate that the crude protein content on a bag label does not give you an indication of the useable protein available to the calf.

All of the Lifeguard range is formulated with Imunopro, which contains crucial amino acids such as lysine and leucine. These are critical in driving the rate of muscle synthesis in the calf to support targeted growth levels.

In addition, Blossom High Spec and AAA Golden Maverick Hi Spec includes Volac’s new Nutry-Lyst health package. It is a blend of natural ingredients shown to support carbohydrate uptake, as well as butyrate, which is included in all the lifeguard range. It is recognised for its antibacterial properties and as an energy source for intestinal cells.

It is also part of the performance formulation, which has recently been shown to enhance digestive performance and address the total fatty acid profile.

To see Volac’s milk formula range click here

‘Feed for Growth’

Cattle youngstock rearers now have a quick and easy way of recording and monitoring individual calf growth rates against pre-set targets, thanks to the availability of a new smartphone app from Volac.

Launched as a free tool available as a download from the company’s refreshed ‘Feed for Growth’ website, the new calf growth app is one of an innovative range of practical resources available from Volac to help farmers grow better cows.

“Our new ‘Feed for Growth’ app is designed to help farmers working with youngstock to simplify the process of assessing whether individual animals are on track to meet key performance targets,” said Liam Gannon.

Advertisement

“Once you have registered on the new website and keyed in your growth ‘roadmap’ target data (i.e. calf birthweight; weaning weight; age at weaning; mature bodyweight; and desired age at first calving), simply download the app and get started. To download the app, click here

The app allows you to set up different holdings and record a calf’s unique ear tag number. You then simply record an individual calf’s weight as it develops and instantly see if it is on track against your pre-set roadmap graph. This allows you to make changes to its feeding programme as necessary.

Herds can be congregated into coloured groups to help you keep track of different batches of calves. What’s more, each calf record contains useful areas for logging adversities and any notes – about its health, for example.

“The app has been created for farmers to do better by their cows and users can be confident that their data remains confidential – and is not visible, collected or used by anybody,” Liam said.

Practical advice

Volac has also refreshed its ‘Feed for Growth’ website, which contains a host of practical advice, help and resources to help farmers understand exactly what the calf needs, how to put an efficient growth plan together, and how to simply and effectively measure and monitor performance.

The site also holds a range of downloadable calf rearing guides, a calf feeding calculator and the contact details of the local Volac business managers.

“How you manage a calf during the vital first few weeks of life and beyond has a significant impact on the lifetime performance of that animal. Consequently, our aim is to provide the best package of calf milk formulas, advice and practical management tools we can to make the whole business of successful calf rearing as profitable as possible,” Liam Gannon said.

Further information

For more information, visit Volac’s website at: www.feedforgrowth.com.

Or simply click here