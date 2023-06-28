Gain Equine Nutrition, a division of Tirlán Agribusiness, has confirmed that a case in relation to alleged contamination of horse feed has now concluded in a mediation process with the other parties concerned.

According to Tirlán, the terms of the settlement are confidential.

The case involved the horse feed supplier – known at the time the case was set down as Glanbia Agribusiness – and the Co. Kildare-based ED&F Man Liquid Products Ireland.

Glanbia Agribusiness took a case against the Co. Kildare-based company, claiming that molasses products it had purchased from ED&F contained the substance zilpaterol hydrochloride, which is regarded as a performance-enhancing agent in racehorses and is thus banned by some horse racing authorities.

However, the case has now concluded in an “amicable” fashion, according to Tirlán.

In a statement to Agriland, the agribusiness said: “Gain Equine Nutrition is pleased to confirm that all parties involved in Commercial Court Proceedings related to equine feed contamination in 2020 have concluded a mediation process.

“The parties are pleased to say that they have reached an amicable settlement of the proceedings on agreed confidential terms,” the statement added.

Amicable terms

Joanne Hurley, head of Gain Equine Nutrition, commented: “We are pleased to conclude this matter on amicable terms. The Gain Equine Nutrition team would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers in Ireland and internationally for their support since this issue arose in October 2020.”

The issue arose in October 2020 when the French horse racing authority France Galop announced that five horses had tested positive for zilpaterol. Subsequently, a further 13 horses were confirmed as having tested positive for the substance by the French authority.

Glanbia (as the manufacturers of Gain horse feed was then known) was then directed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to detain any feed that might contain zilpaterol for testing.

A compliance notice was served by the department on ED&F Man Liquid Products and there was a product recall of the “contaminated molasses”.

A case had also been taken against Glanbia by a stud farm for losses the latter alleged were incurred due to horses ingesting the contaminated feed.