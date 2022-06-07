The Holstein cow, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose, won the Supreme Championship Class at this year’s Ballymoney Show in Co. Antrim.

Earlier in the day she had been selected as the Dairy Interbreed Champion at the event.

Such was her presence on the day that Interbreed judge, Robery Hunter, from Shotts in Lanarkshire, Scotland, described the sixth calver as one of the best dairy cows in the UK at the present time.

“She has everything – tremendous scope and an amazing mammary system,” he explained.

“But her age has also to be factored in. At 10 years old and to be looking so fresh, is an absolute testament to the quality of the cow.”

Home bred, Shot J Rose, is owned by the McLean family from Bushmills in north Co. Antrim

Rose had her sixth calf back in January. She is currently giving 60L of milk/day.

“At peak, she was giving 75L from two daily milkings,” confirmed Iain McLean.

“Rose has already produced 115t of milk during her lifetime. And, hopefully, there is more to come.

“The plan is to produce embryos from the cow over the coming months. She is a genuine star. Her pedigree takes her back to one of the most famous and renowned cow families in north America.”

Beef Interbreed at Ballymoney Show

Meanwhile, Beef Interbreed judge, William McIlroy, was confident that he had unearthed a true star of the future.

His animal of choice was a very eye-catching Limousin heifer, exhibited by William Alexander, from Randalstown in Co Antrim.

Jalex Resta is a weanling heifer with tremendous length, great legs and exceptional hindquarters.

The Sheep Interbreed Championship at Ballymoney was won by Alistair Moore, from Ballymena, with an outstanding two-shear Charollais ewe.

Sheep Interbreed judge, Sam McClymont from Selkirk in Scotland, described the quality of the sheep presented to him throughout the day at Ballymoney as being of exceptional quality.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Edwin Poots took in the delights and sounds of Ballymoney Show 2022.

He used his visit to confirm an extension to the closing date for the £200,000 bounce-back support scheme for agricultural shows in Northern Ireland.

“I want to see our local shows prosper, as they look to the future. These events play a critically important role at the very heart of our farming and food sectors,” he stated.