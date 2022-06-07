Clearances of autodiesel increased by 12% within one year, reaching 306 million litres in April 2022, according to figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today (Tuesday, June 7).

Volumes are also up by 119% compared to the same month in 2020, when road-fuel clearances were adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, CSO statistician, Paul McElvaney said.

Clearances reflect the duty paid on fuel products when they arrive into the country, as opposed to when they are sold at the forecourt.

Petrol clearances reached 79 million litres in April 2022, representing a 21% rise compared to the same month last year, and a 210% increase on 2020 levels. Image source: CSO

Excise clearances of marked gas oil, which is used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and heating of larger buildings, were 13% lower than in 2021, according to CSO figures.

Clearances of kerosene – mainly used as a home-heating fuel – dropped by 47% in April this year, reaching the lowest level for the month since 2014.

The wholesale price index for both autodiesel and fuel oil in April 2022 was at the highest rate since records began in 2000, according to figures by the CSO. Image source: CSO

The annual volume of autodiesel was around 3.4 billion litres in 2021, which is an increase of 7% on 2020 volumes.

Volumes of unleaded petrol reached 825 million litres in 2021, which also represents a 7% increase compared to 2020.