With agricultural contractors and farmers alike under particular pressure this year to get the silage cut following a late start to the season, safety should be to the fore throughout silage season 2021.

This is a key message of Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon this month.

The minister of state, with responsibility for farm safety, took to YouTube in recent days to underline this message as tractors toil to make up for lost time.

“As we prepare for cutting silage, safety should be our first thought – and not an afterthought because every year farm vehicles and machinery account for over half of all fatal farm incidents,” the minister said.

Advertisement

“Taking time to plan for the silage season will help to prevent farm safety incidents,” he said.

The minister highlighted eight key points in particular, to bear in mind when preparing for the harvest:

Make sure that all machinery is in a good state of repair, fully serviced and that all protective guards are in place;

Ensure that everyone involved is properly trained and knows their role;

A safe system of work must be in place and properly communicated to all;

Ensure that everyone knows the routes that the machinery will be taking and that there is good visibility at the farm entrance and all field entrances that are being used;

Warning signs should be erected near entrances to fields and farmyards;

Ensure that silage pits are in good repair and not overfilled. Rolling pits at a height is very dangerous – if you have excess grass, make bale silage instead;

It is vital to keep children safe and away from the silage harvest;

Friends, family, visitors and fellow farmers not involved in silage making should also stay away from the yard and meadows.

Concluding, the minister said: “Remember; plan a safe silage season and always think safe, stay safe and be safe.”