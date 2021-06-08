Zetor has updated its Major 80 model with an engine that now meets Stage V emission standards.

The engine remains the same four-cylinder turbocharged TCD 2.9 L4 diesel engine from Deutz Ag, offering 75hp.

The emission-reduction hardware is now joined by a diesel particulate filter (DPF), which, together with exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), ensures compliance with the Stage V emission standard.

The implementation of the Stage V engine has led to design improvements in air intake and engine cooling. The air brakes, as well as the mechanical control of the hydraulics have also received attention.

Along with the latest engine development comes a choice of cabs which, the company claims, are designed with practicality in mind.

The standard cab comes in two forms. The first comes with a normal roof while the second variant offers a sunroof and a falling object protection structure (FOP).

To provide some comfort for the operator, it may be equipped with air conditioning as an option

The mechanically sprung driver’s seat may also be equipped with armrests and headrest on request.

However, it should be noted that these details come directly from the Czech republic and actual specifications may vary for the UK and Irish models.

The second cab is dubbed the ‘Plus Cab’ and comes – like its more basic sibling – with a fixed roof or with a roof including sunroof and FOPS protection.

Air conditioning is fitted as standard on this version, as are the arm rests and a headrest on the seat. This can be upgraded to an air suspension as an option.

Although Zetor became synonymous with a passenger seat as a standard item in its past models, it only comes if requested on the latest Major.

As part of the CL package the operators seat is ready to mount a joystick and the addition of roof-mounted dipped beams is intended to help with loader work.

Helping to bring the cab in line with modern farm requirements are universal mounting points for displays as well access ports for cables that need to be run into the cab.

A three-pin socket for power supply is also included.

The model still has the same fully synchronised four-speed transmission with three-speed reduction and mechanical reversing, giving 12 speeds in either direction.

The hydraulic pump delivers 50L/minute and a front linkage is also available.