Herdwatch to unveil Next Generation app online this week

Herdwatch is set to launch a brand-new version of its farm management software this week.

To help celebrate the launch without leaving home, the Tipperary-based firm is hosting a special online event on Thursday, June 4, at 8:00pm to introduce the new app to farmers and industry stakeholders.

The Herdwatch Next Generation app has been two years in the making with over €1 million invested in research and development, Herdwatch says.

The new-look app was “developed in close cooperation with many of the 12,500 farmers already using the platform” since its launch over six years ago, the firm added.

Anyone interested can register on www.herdwatch.com/webinar. The event is free and accessible to all Herdwatch members and non-members.

This special event will feature rugby legend and Herdwatch user Rory Best who will be talking about farming life after a long and successful rugby career, as well as taking questions from attendees on the night.

In addition, there are five signed copies of ‘Rory Best: My Autobiography’ up for grabs and all registrations will be entered into a draw to win a copy.

If you are not free at this time, you don’t have to miss out; the firm says you can register and Herdwatch will send you a copy of the video to watch after the event.

Click the ‘Register’ button below to take you to the registration page;

Click the ‘Reserve seat’ button on the bottom of the page;

Enter your name and email address;

You will be sent a link by email that will take you to the live webinar on June 4. To register:

Further details can be found on the Herdwatch website and on social media.