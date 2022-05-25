A petition seeking to ban herbicides in public areas will be considered once again at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions, which resumes tomorrow (Thursday, May 25).

The meeting will hear from officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (regarding public petition number P00008/22) on behalf of petitioner, James Walsh, and others.

This issue was considered at the same committee on May 11

“This petition is seeking to ban the use of herbicides from all public areas and is also seeking a non-toxic method of maintaining grass and plant growth,” explained committee chair, Deputy Martin Browne.

He said the committee looks forward to discussing this petition with the officials from the DAFM, which is the competent authority in Ireland with responsibility for the authorisation of plant protection products, including herbicides.

Meanwhile, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine convenes this evening to discuss canine-welfare matters and meet with the new CEO of Rásaíocht Con Éireann/Greyhound Racing Ireland, Dearbhla O’Brien.

Committee chair, Deputy Jackie Cahill said: “In our first session, the Committee will continue its examination of dog breeding and canine welfare by reviewing current legislation in these areas with the Department of Rural and Community Development, which has responsibility for these matters.

“The committee will then meet with the new CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland to discuss her strategic priorities for the body that operates Ireland’s greyhound-racing sector.

“We look forward to a wide-ranging discussion with Ms O’Brien about her vision for the sector for her term of office.”