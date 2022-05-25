The Council of the European Union (the council) has agreed to a regulation allowing for temporary a trade liberalisation, and other trade concessions, relating to certain Ukrainian exports.

This means that, for one year, import duties on Ukrainian exports to the European Union (EU) will be suspended.

Certain Fruits, vegetables, agricultural products and processed agricultural products are covered by the suspension.

These measures are being taken by the EU in order to support Ukraine’s economy during its invasion by Russia.

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country’s production capacity, transport infrastructure and access to the Black sea, as well as its wider ability to trade with the rest of the world,” a spokesperson for the council said.

“The consequences cannot be underestimated both internally, and internationally, in terms of impact on food security.”

Advertisement

Today’s decision will apply for a period of one year, and will suspend, in particular:

All those tariffs under Title IV of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine establishing a deep and comprehensive free-trade area (DCFTA) that had not yet been liberalised;

Industrial products subject to duty phase out by the end of 2022;

Fruits and vegetables subject to the entry-price system;

Agricultural products and processed agricultural products subject to tariff-rate quotas.

The collection of anti-dumping duties on imports originating in Ukraine, and the application of the common rules for imports with respect of imports originating in Ukraine are also covered by the suspension.

Today’s decision is conditional upon respect for the principles set out in Article 2 of the DCFTA.

Backrground

The European Commission tabled its proposal on temporary trade liberalisation on April 27, 2022.

On May 13, the council sent a letter to the European Parliament signalling its agreement with the regulation, which was then voted by the European Parliament plenary on May 19.