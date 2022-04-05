According to data published today (Tuesday, April 5) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), herbicides were the main type of plant-protection product sold in Ireland in 2020.

This finding is part of a wider body of research by the CSO on tonnes of active substances contained in plant-protection products placed on the market in Ireland from 2012 to 2020.

The research also found that, in 2018, the amount of active substance in plant-protection product sales was at its lowest of the period 2012-2020 at 2,651 tonnes.

Tonnes of active substances in plant-protection product by group. Image source: CSO

It rose again by 12% in 2019 before falling by 2% in 2020 to 2,910 tonnes.

Other main findings:

  • Active substances in herbicides comprised 78% of total active substances in plant-protection product sales;
  • Fungicides and plant-growth regulators were the next most common types of plant-protection product sold in Ireland in 2020;
  • Active substances in fungicides were 15% of total active substances in plant-protection product sales, while active substances in plant-growth regulators were 5% of the total;
  • The total amount of active substance in plant-protection products decreased by 2% in 2020.

Clare O’Hara, statistician in the environment and climate division of the CSO, explained: “This new CSO release contains data on tonnes of active substances contained in plant-protection products placed on the market in Ireland from 2012 to 2020.”

Plant protection products are pesticides that protect crops or other plants. They are primarily used in the agricultural sector to aid in the production of arable crops, fodder crops, grassland, vegetables and fruit, but are also used in forestry, amenity areas and private gardens.

“Herbicides were the predominant type of plant-protection product sold in Ireland in each year from 2012 to 2020,” she said.

YearAll plant-protection products% annual change
20122,782
20132,9135%
20143,35315%
20153,5035%
20163,112-11%
20172,942-6%
20182,651-10%
20192,97212%
20202,910-2%
Tonnes of active substances in plant-protection product sales, 2012-2020. Image source: CSO

“In 2020, active substances in herbicides made up 78% of total active substances in plant protection products,” she said.

She added that fungicides and plant-growth regulators were the next most prevalent types of plant-protection product sold in each year from 2012 to 2020.

Active substances in fungicides were 15% of the total in 2020 while active substances in plant-growth regulators were 5% of the total.

YearHerb
icides		Fung
icides		Insect
icides		Plant
growth regulators		Mollusc-icidesMisc.All plant-protection products
20121,8086504224220212,782
20132,005594462476152,913
20142,3926365124810173,353
20152,4826885825510103,503
20162,243597332161493,112
20171,916634533161592,942
20181,8336022916110172,651
20191,845922231578172,972
20202,2624411014912362,910
Tonnes of active substances in plant protection product pales by product group, 2012-2020. Image source: CSO

“Active substances in molluscicides comprised less than 1% of total active substances in plant-protection product sales in each year from 2012 to 2020, while active substances in insecticides made up just under 2% of the total in 2017 and were less than 1% of the total in 2019 and 2020.”

