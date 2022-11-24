Hedgerows Ireland has called on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to revisit its calculations for space for nature under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) welcomed comments made recently in the Dáil by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue that Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan would place a direct financial value on hedgerows.

“In this regard we think that the new CAP sets an important precedent in recognising the inherent values and services provided by these biodiversity corridors,” Dr. Alan Moore, Hedgerows Ireland secretary, said.

However, the group pointed to “some unintended negative consequences” which are likely to arise from the Pillar I eco-schemes as they are currently devised.

In its space for nature calculations, the department has outlined that all hedgerows, drains and stone walls are 10m wide.

This is a “gross over-estimate” and is a “roll over” from the previous Greening payments, according to Hedgerows Ireland.

“Hedgerows in excess of these inflated estimates will remain vulnerable to removal because the current regulations governing hedgerow removal allow for removal of up to 500m of hedge without prior authorisation,” Dr. Moore said.

Minister McConalogue confirmed that the department will shortly begin a full review of the Environmental Impact Assessment (Agriculture) (EIA) Regulations, along with a review of procedures for dealing with screening applications.

Although new CAP advises farmers that hedges under the 500m threshold can only be removed in “exceptional circumstances”, the NGO is concerned that this wording is “imprecise and unworkable”.

The group has urged Minister McConalogue to immediately reduce the 500m threshold to 20m.

This would mean that removals above this maximum would require initial screening for assessment.

Dr. Moore said that the department is “simply copy and pasting from the old CAP”.

“Hedgerows Ireland is adamant that this over-estimate renders the remaining eco-schemes redundant for all but the 4% of farmers who don’t automatically qualify for the space for nature Pillar I options.

“There will be no incentive to plant new hedgerows or sign up to the other eco options.

“So it’s a waste of taxpayers money and there is no added environmental value for money. A massive wasted opportunity, in other words.

“Failure to address these issues will potentially leave our hedgerows in a more vulnerable state than before, and fail to achieve one of the fundamentals stated aims of the CAP Strategic Plan,” Dr. Moore said.