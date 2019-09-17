Haystack: Free ads for ‘Ploughing 2019’…don’t miss out

Haystack.ie – your new online platform for finding, buying or selling new or used goods, services or equipment – is now available as an app on both Android and iOS.

Head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store now to download Haystack.ie…and start browsing your local, farming needs.

Continually Evolving Enterprise

Haystack.ie is designed specifically for Irish farmers, to assist in the continually evolving enterprise that is modern farming. It offers an easy-to-use service to allow farmers to trade with other producers or merchants on a no-nonsense platform.

As the name suggests, the focus is firmly on agriculture and farming; the objective is to provide the best service to users and ensure that items placed for sale are relevant to the Irish farming audience.

All-in-all, the end goal is to make the sales process as quick, straightforward and hassle-free as possible.

See for yourself what the site can offer you and your business.

Free Ads At The ‘Ploughing’

To coincide with the National Ploughing Championships, Haystack.ie is offering free ads during the three-day event – from Tuesday, September 17, to Thursday, September 19.

Register now for your chance to advertise your stock, or sell surplus items.

Of course, don’t forget to visit AgriLand stand, where members of the team (and the Haystack.ie crew) will be giving away free Haystack.ie T-shirts – while stocks last.

The AgriLand stand is located at Block 3; Row 17; Stand 379.