Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett has expressed concern for growers in the horticulture sector in Ireland due to peat shortages, saying she wanted to “explore all options”.

However, Minister Hackett argued that, notwithstanding this, peat extraction “must stop”.

The minister was responding to a protest that took place today, carried out by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), in which the farm organisation highlighted the lack of peat for use in the horticulture sector.

“Horticulture is a sector I am very keen both to support and to develop. I have recently commissioned a report to identify opportunities in it and I also secured a 50% increase in funding for it from €6 million to €9 million in the last budget.

“I appreciate the concerns which growers protesting today have about supply. However, I understand that a stock of Irish peat which will alleviate the immediate issue may have been secured,” Minister Hackett added.

According to the minister, there are “two separate issues” in relation to peat.

“One is the need for smaller suppliers to achieve compliance with current legislation; the other is the availability of peat for the amenity horticulture sector,” she remarked.

“Peat is a finite resource and I know the sector understands the need for transitional phasing out of the use of it.

“I welcome the moves already being made towards reducing peat usage within the sector, with most growers now using peat blends with material such as bark fibre or coir,” the Green Party senator added.

She went on: “I am supporting research and development programmes on sustainable peat alternatives.

“I will also continue to be supportive of exploring all options, including small-scale extraction for the domestic commercial horticultural sector only, while it is transitioning to a peat free future, provided such extraction is legally compliant.

“I will certainly ask my colleague Eamon Ryan to request Bord na Mona to help as appropriate with any technical help it may be in a position to offer in this regard,” Minister Hackett added.

She concluded: “Our bogs are among our most precious natural resources. They are part or our national heritage and I want to make it clear that I believe peat extraction must stop”.