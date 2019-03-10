Growing 6-row malting varieties in the winter…take a look

Pixel and Craft are true winter malting barley varieties and some of the first of these crops to be grown in this country were on display at the Teagasc/Boortmalt joint programme walk this week.

Tuesday saw the first walks of the programme take place on two of the monitor farms. AgriLand went along to James Kelly’s farm in Ballybar, Co. Carlow.

While the Craft was looking a bit greener both varieties were thriving after the mild winter. Both received phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) on February 28.

Plant counts saw Craft at 310 plats/m² and Pixel at 340 plants/m². By the time February came this equated to 950 shoots/m² (Craft) and 1,200 shoots/m² (Pixel).

Advertisement

The decision on nitrogen management is around the corner and 140 units/ac (175kg/ha) are to be divided fairly evenly across three splits.

40 units/ac (50kg/ha) at the beginning of March; 54 units/ac (67kg/ha) at GS30; and the remainder before GS 31 – 43 units/ac (54kg/ha).