Correct spreader set-up avoids fertiliser waste

Start the spreading season off on a high with the correct set-up of your fertiliser spreader. Although the current wet weather conditions have put a damper on things, hopefully it’s not here to stay and farmers will be back out spreading in no time.

In the mean time, you should take a look at your fertiliser spreader and ensure it is set-up correctly.

Examining your fertiliser spreader, and ensuring it is set-up correctly, will mean that your fertiliser is spread as effectively and efficiently as possible with minimal wastage.

Fertiliser spreader basic set-up: Make sure tyre pressure is equal on both sides of the tractor;

The spreader should be level, front to back and side to side;

The spreader should be positioned at the correct working height – see operator’s manual, but usually 75cm above emerging crop or grass;

Make sure the machine is fit for purpose – all parts are moving and functioning correctly;

Know your correct PTO speed – commonly 540 rpm;

Know your correct gear for the right forward speed.

Along with setting up the spreader it should be examined for any wear and tear. Make sure there are no cracks or holes in the machine and that all parts are moving and operating as they should be.