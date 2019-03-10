Fertile 47.5ac near Cahir offers investment potential

47.5ac of fertile land adjacent to the M8 at junction 11, near Cahir, in south Tipperary, offers ‘outstanding potential’ as an investment, according to selling agent, Martin Lonergan of CCM Property in Cahir.

For sale through private treaty without entitlements, it offers an ideal opportunity to purchase good agricultural land with easy motorway access, Martin said.

“The land is in excellent condition this spring. It offers mains water and a stream runs on the perimeter of the property. There is a farmyard comprising a 4-span hay barn, cattle crush with large holding pen and hardcore yard,” he said.

“The lands are all in grass, with a central farm roadway servicing five divisions. The land is very well maintained; fertile and well fenced,” said the selling agent.

Advertisement

“The land is guided at €8,500/ac which is very competitive, given the access and the standard the land is in.

This land offers an excellent opportunity for an easily accessible outside farm to a purchaser at a modest guide price.

Situated on the River Suir, Cahir was initially developed around the imposing 13th century Cahir castle.