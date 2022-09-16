The last number of weeks has been challenging for grass growth on many farms, with a lack of rain bring growth to a halt.

But the rain has now arrived in most areas, and grass has returned to the more natural green colour that we are used to here in Ireland.

But although the grass in now green again, improvements to growth rates have been slow, with many farms still struggling to meet demand.

Lack of growth at this time of year may result in many farmers failing to reach their average farm cover target.

This, for many farms, will mean settling for lower-than-ideal average farm cover over the winter months.

Grass growth

Current grass growth rates, based on figures from PastureBase Ireland, are 43kg of dry matter (DM)/ha in Leinster; 43kg of DM/ha in Munster; 55kg of DM/ha in Connacht; and 56kg of DM/ha in Ulster.

According to the latest update from PastureBase Ireland there is a improvement in growth rates expected in the coming days.

Advertisement

The predicated growth rates are 60kg of DM/ha for Leinster; 60kg of DM/ha for Munster; 55kg of DM/ha for Connacht; and 50kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

These growth rates will be welcomed by farmers as they look to build cover and hopefully reduce the amount of silage in cows’ diets.

Grazing conditions

While the rain has been welcomed on most farms, for farms on heavier type soils it has posed an issue – making grazing condition challenging.

The rain has resulted in the land becoming softer and in some cases, cows are starting to cause damage.

It is particularly noticeable in heavily trafficked areas such as entrances to paddocks.

To avoid this, it is important to utilise grazing infrastructure and have multiple entrances and exits into paddocks.

If required, make use of spur roadways to prevent damaging land.