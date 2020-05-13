Glanbia committed to purchasing malting barley for 2020 harvest

Glanbia Ireland has stated that it is committed to purchasing all contracted tonnes of malting barley from its growers that meet the required specifications in 2020.

The announcement will be welcomed by tillage farmers with crops in the ground, who are currently facing low grain prices and uncertainty around demand for their produce.

There had been concerns around the quantities of malting barley needed this harvest as the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus have had a negative impact on malting barley demand as bars and restaurants have been closed.

In a statement released by the company this morning, May 13, John Kealy, the head of grains at Glanbia Ireland, said: “Guaranteeing our contracted malting barley tonnage for our growers is a very significant statement of support in what is currently a very challenging market.

Most importantly, it ensures an outlet for all contracted malting barley tonnes for 2020. We will continue to work hard to minimise the impact of Covid-19 for all our growers in 2020.”

The statement continued on to say how Glanbia Ireland values the “close relationship” it has with its suppliers and it “will continue to prioritise the supply of grain from co-op members and loyal customers across the 2020 season”.

Malting barley is important to Glanbia Ireland as it strives to increase its portfolio of premium grains. For example, the area of gluten-free oats sown by suppliers was successfully doubled this year to meet increasing consumer demand.

Glanbia Ireland is Ireland’s largest buyer of Irish grain and took in over 207,000t in 2019, 40% ahead of the previous year and well ahead of the 24% growth in the national harvest.

Grain Planning Census and Purchasing Policy

As part of Glanbia Ireland’s long-term strategic planning for quality grains a census is being taken involving one-to-one feedback from its grain suppliers.

The Grain Planning Census will provide key information and insights to help inform a longer-term business strategy.

Commenting on the census, John Kealy stated: “Grain suppliers have been offered the opportunity to have their say through completing and returning these forms. We will be finishing the collection of all the forms in the coming weeks.”

The statement continued: “In order to support the efforts to maximise the value for our grain growers and to continue developing opportunities in the value-add markets, in the coming weeks Glanbia Ireland will circulate a Grain Purchasing Policy to all its growers.

“The Purchasing Policy has been created by our Grains Team to cover key aspects such as grain quality; payment; services available and key regulations.”