GDT index drops in latest auction

GDT index drops in latest auction

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction has concluded with a hefty drop to the overall index, following a brief respite at the last outing earlier this month.

The most recent – event 258 – concluded today, Tuesday, April 21, with the GDT Price Index down 4.2%.

Lasting two hours and 17 minutes, today’s auction saw 153 participating bidders go head to head across 16 bidding rounds with 113 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 20,601MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:
  • AMF index down 7.0%, average price US$4,083/MT;
  • Butter index down 3.6%, average price US$4,117/MT;
  • BMP not offered;
  • Ched index up 1.9%, average price US$4,480/MT;
  • LAC index up 12.0%, average price US$1,078/MT;
  • RenCas index down 3.0%, average price US$9,409/MT;
  • SMP index down 4.9%, average price US$2,380/MT;
  • SWP not offered; and
  • WMP index down 3.9%, average price US$2,707/MT.

The most dramatic move on the day was actually an increase of 12% for the lactose (LAC) index, with cheddar also seeing a slight lift of 1.9% in index.

All other products tendered on the day recorded decreases however, led by anhydrous milk fat, which was down 7%, with skim milk powder and whole milk powder documenting drops of 4.9% and 3.9% respectively.

Butter and rennet casein were also hit with index reductions on the day, recording drops of 3.6% and 3% respectively.

Source: Global Dairy Trade

Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered at this event, while once again sweet whey powder was also absent.

Today’s event marks a fifth index reduction in six outings, following a slight increase at the previous auction on April 7. There have been eight auctions so far this year, with two consecutive increases recorded in January.

CLASSIFIED ADVERTS

GDT Milk Price
Loading Next Story