Gas generated 47% of Ireland’s electricity in April up 4% on March but down 10% on the same period last year.

A report published today (May 29) by Gas Networks Ireland also shows that demand for gas dropped by 14% in April compared to March and by 10% on the same month in 2022.

The data shows that month-on-month gas demand fell across several sectors. including: construction (-11%); education (-27%); hospitals (-21%) and office complexes (-26%)

The demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) was up 42% year-on-year in April, albeit from a modest base. CNG demand from the air travel sector was up by 14% compared to last year.

CNG is manufactured by compressing natural gas down to less than 1% of its volume and is seen as “a more environmentally friendly fuel than petrol or diesel”.

Electricity

At certain times during last month gas powered almost 90% of the country’s electricity, peaking at 89% and never dropping below 14%.

Wind energy powered 37% of the country’s electricity in April, which was back 5% on the previous month.

Coal generated 4% of electricity in April, peaking at 10%, with a low of 2%.

Brian Mullins, Gas Network Ireland acting director of strategy and regulation said that the increased demand for CNG and recent successful auction for offshore wind developments in Ireland shows that we are making progress in the decarbonisation of energy.

“It was another very strong month for wind, as the main source of power for 37% of Ireland’s energy demands. This is a welcome development, as was the successful first Irish offshore wind auction on May 11 last.

“Gas will remain a backbone of Ireland’s energy mix – particularly given the intermittent nature of wind – but increasingly we believe that will include more renewable energy like biomethane.

Gas Networks Ireland appeared before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine earlier this month to highlight the significant opportunity for the agricultural and energy sectors to join forces and create a thriving biomethane economy in Ireland by 2030.