Gardaí seek info on stolen farm equipment

Members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information in relation to the theft of farm equipment from a farm in Co. Westmeath.

Issuing the appeal on social media, Gardaí based in Co. Westmeath posted a statement saying:

“Gardaí in Athlone are looking for assistance with this recent theft of farm technology equipment from Moate.

“This is a specific item. It is used by farmers to help keep an eye on the health of cows and their grazing habits.

It is equipment provided by Herd Insight and consists of a control box which sends the information to a cloud service with the farmer can access on an app on his phone.

“Any information please contact Athlone Gardai on: 0906-498550,” the Garda statement concluded.

Advertisement

Bales slashed in Fermanagh

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing into criminal damage where bales of silage were slashed in Co. Fermanagh recently.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed: “Police received a report of criminal damage being caused to bales in the Corratistune Road area of Derrylin.”

Inspector Rory Hoy said: “It was reported to police on Saturday, October 5, that it had been discovered that the wrapping on a number of bales in the Corratistune Road area of Kinawley had been slashed.

Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to call us on 101 quoting reference number 456 of 07/10/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111,” the inspector added.