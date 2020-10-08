Gardaí investigate theft of cattle from land in Mayo

Investigations are underway into the theft of a number of cattle from land in Co. Mayo earlier this week, according to An Garda Síochána.

The animals are thought to have been taken between Monday night (October 5) and Tuesday morning (October 6).

In a brief statement to AgriLand a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of cattle in the Knocknageehe area, Co. Mayo, which occurred between October 5 and October 6, 2020.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda representative added.

In an appeal for information, owners of the animals stated that six cattle were taken in the raid.

The animals taken include a mix of Charolais and Limousin bullocks stolen from between Cross and Kilmaine Co. Mayo

A reward has been offered for the return or information on the whereabouts of the livestock.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Newport Garda Station on: 098-41102; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666111; or any Garda station.

‘Distinctive’ blue trailer stolen in Cork

Members of An Garda Síochána have issued an appeal for information in relation to the theft of a “distinctive” blue trailer from a property in Cork over the weekend.

The trailer was taken in an overnight raid between Saturday night (October 3) and yesterday morning (Sunday, October 4).

Taking to social media yesterday morning, Gardaí based in the Co. Cork region asked members of the public to keep a lookout for the implement in question, stating:

This distinctive blue trailer was stolen overnight from the Mitchelstown area. It has twin axles and is now fitted with silver wheels.

“Somebody may have noticed this on the move earlier today.