Gain places ‘temporary hold’ on some feed lines

Gain Animal Nutrition has placed a “temporary hold” on the sale of some bagged ruminant feed product lines as a “precautionary measure” following the discovery of the banned beef performance enhancer Zilpaterol in some batches of its equine feed products.

The move is part of an investigation into the discovery made in France last week.

In a statement this morning (Thursday, October 8), a spokesperson for the Irish company said:

“Gain Animal Nutrition confirms that bulk ruminant feed and bagged feed is available through the usual sales channels.

Gain Equine Nutrition continues to work closely with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to investigate the presence of an unapproved feed supplement identified in recent days in equine feed.

The spokesperson added that “significant progress has been made” in the investigation to date.

Advertisement

“In line with the precautionary approach taken by GAIN on this issue to date, we have placed a temporary hold on the sale of a limited number of ruminant feed product lines.”

It was added that this move was made “as a precautionary measure” while an in-depth investigation continues, “pending the receipt of further laboratory tests”.

“Gain bulk ruminant feed, both pellets and coarse, continue to be available delivered direct to farm and purchased via the usual sales channels. Bagged feed is also being manufactured and delivered direct,” the representative said.

We are not requesting our ruminant customers to take any action with their current stock of ruminant feed already purchased.