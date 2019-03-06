Gardai investigate sheep deaths in Laois dog attack

A number of sheep have been killed in a dog attack in Co. Laois this morning (Wednesday, March 6).

Taking place in Durrow, in the south of the county, two dogs attacked sheep in a field. Gardai are investigating the incident, while the county dog warden was also in attendance at the scene.

Between five and eight sheep are believed to have been killed in the attack.

Commenting on the matter, Laois Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) county chairman Francie Gorman called on dog owners to step up to the plate in terms of controlling their pets.

People have got to keep their dogs in; they’ve got to know where they are at all times and they’ve got to show a little more responsibility when it comes to looking after them.

“You know the amount of time and work that goes in at this time of year, trying to keep stock alive, and get them out in the field and get them going right.

“People have to be more responsible about how they look after their dogs and keep them under control at all times.

In the event of a sheep worrying incident, dog owners are liable for all damages. If needs be, a farmer can go to court and make sure that them dogs are put down.