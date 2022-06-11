Gardaí in Co. Cavan have appealed to the owner of a group of cattle found loose on a road in the county to come forward.

A post on the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page stated that officers were called to the scene on the Dublin road this morning (Saturday, June 11).

The social media post outlined that the Gardaí “did a spot of farming” and rounded up the five animals, including what is believed to be three Limousin cattle.

The post explains that the cattle have been secured in an area beside Monaghan Electrical Wholesalers.

However, Gardaí urged the owner of the cattle to “move fast” as temporary fencing has been used to keep the animals secure.

Gardaí warn of coldcallers

Meanwhile, the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division has also issued a warning to people living in rural areas following reports of “coldcallers”.

Officers explained that these callers have been offering services such as painting sheds and power washing in rural parts over recent days.

“Unfortunately these people usually target the more vulnerable or people living alone,” Gardaí said.

A social media post outlined the following advice to homeowners for the coming months:

Please don’t engage “coldcallers” – employ people who you know and trust;

Don’t open your door to callers unless you are sure who they are and what the nature of their business is – ask for identification;

Don’t keep large amounts of cash at home as “coldcallers” insist on being paid in cash.

Report suspicious activity to your local garda station;

Always look out for your neighbour and please pass the contents of this post onto your relatives or friends who may not see it for themselves.

“Remember if in doubt, keep them out,” Gardaí concluded.