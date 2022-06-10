By Gordon Deegan

A farmer son of Euromillions winner, Dolores McNamara is facing an assault charge arising from an alleged incident at Ennis Mart last August.

At Ennis District Court, Gary McNamara (43) of Ruan Manor, Ruan, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick is facing the minor assault charge and a separate breach of the peace charge from Ennis Mart on August 17, last.

A native of Limerick, Mr McNamnara farms a substantial landholding in east Clare.

In the case, McNamara is accused of the assault of Bernard Earley at Ennis Mart on August 17, 2021, contrary to Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

McNamara is also facing a separate summons of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a breach of the peace, or being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned contrary to Section 6 of the Public Order Act at the same location on the same date.

When asked by Judge Mary Larkin about legal aid for the case, McNamara’s solicitor Darragh Hassett said that the case is not suitable for it.

Hassett requested that Gardaí provide disclosure of documentation in the case, which would usually include any witness statements that may be available concerning the alleged incident.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that the Gardaí would provide disclosure and stated that the case could be adjourned to September 14, where Hassett will be able to tell the court whether McNamara will be contesting the case or pleading guilty.

McNamara has been farming land in east Clare for a number of years and in 2016 secured planning permission from Clare County Council for animal housing, feed and slurry storage facilities at Islandcosgry, Ogonnelloe, Killaloe.

Documents lodged with the Council application stated that McNamara is a beef farmer with about 100 bovine livestock units on 220ac of “eligible agricultural land” at Tinerana Farm.

McNamara’s family connection to Dolores, who won a then record €115 million EuroMillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to during the brief procedural hearing into the case.