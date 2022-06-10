A special ‘Agventions’ competition supported by farm software company Herdwatch will take place at the Tullamore Show for the third time this year.

Innovative farmers can showcase their farming and labour-saving ideas as part of the National Inventions Competition at this year’s show, which includes the Agventions competition.

With six different classes varying from inventions in agriculture, horticulture and forestry, to labour-saving devices, the quality of inventions was very high in previous years, according to Herdwatch.

Herdwatch CEO, Fabien Peyaud said:

“We are over the moon to be back supporting the Tullamore Show, and are very excited to see what types of new Agventions people have come up with over the last few years.”

Previous competition entries ranged from technical solutions to more practical ideas that solve simple issues common on many farms.

The best Agvention, selected by an expert panel, will get a €300 cash prize and will be entered in the National Inventions Competition which has a prize fund of €3,900.

People looking to enter the competition are asked to submit a picture, a name and description of the invention before the closing date on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The winner of the Agventions competition will be announced at the show on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Tullamore Show

Over 60,000 visitors and inventors from all over the country are expected to gather in Tullamore, Co. Offaly for the show this year.

Rodney Cox at Tullamore Show said:

“We’re delighted the Tullamore Show is returning this year, and appreciate Herdwatch’s commitment to continue supporting the show and the Agventions competition.”

In 2019, 21-year-old suckler and sheep farmer, Jack Hennessy from Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny was the overall winner of the Herdwatch Agventions competition.

His winning entry was a removable bucket grab which can be easily attached to any tractor, which, in turn, saves farmers’ money.

The Herdwatch CEO added that his own father-in-law, Tony Bergin aged 91, will bring his latest invention to the show this year.