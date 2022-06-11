Deadweight lamb prices in Great Britain (GB) for the week ending June 4, saw an increase on the week prior.

According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the GB new season lamb (NSL) standard quality quotation (SQQ) averaged 684.7p/kg for the week ending June 4.

This represents a 23p increase from the week previous, and is up 15p on the same week a year ago.

Estimated prime lamb throughputs at GB meat processing plants tallied 142,000 head for the week, which was back 23% from the longer, previous week the AHDB added.

Meanwhile, liveweight lamb prices in GB have eased on the week before.

For the week ending June 8, the liveweight GB NSL SQQ averaged 332p/kg, down 8.6p from the week before.

Although, it is up 30p on the same week a year ago, the AHDB noted.

Throughput at marts is estimated at 87,000 lambs (both new and old season) during the week, which was back 6% from the week before, which is of no great surprise given the shorter processing week as a result of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

Furthermore, the average GB auction cull ewe price stood at £121.72/head for the week ending June 8, an increase of £1.64 on the week before.