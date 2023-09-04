Latest figures from an Garda Síochána today (September 4) show there have been 127 fatalities on Irish roads to date in 2023.

According to the latest statistics 65% of those who died were non-drivers.

This represents a higher figure than the total number of people killed on Irish roads in the corresponding period last year which stood at 103.

The figures from an Garda Síochána show that there were 44 drivers of vehicles involved in traffic fatalities this year to date- an increase of 24 compared to the same timeframe in 2022.

A total of 29 passengers in vehicles have been killed so far this year and there were also 29 pedestrian fatalities, according to the latest figures.

Preventing road fatalities

An Garda Síochána has launched a national speed enforcement operation “Slow Down Day”, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) for a 24 hour period from 7:00a.m this morning (Monday, September 4), until 7am on Tuesday.

According to gardaí a total of 37,916 vehicles were checked for speeding during a five hour period for ‘Slow Down Day’.

It confirmed that 127 of these vehicles were detected for speeding between the hours of 7:00a.m and 12:00p.m.

An Garda Síochána carries out a number of ‘Slow Down’ days each year, to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Some speeds detected include:

• 121km/h in a 80km/h zone on the N2 at Drumcaw, Co. Monaghan;

• 134km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 at Timmore, Newcastle, Co. Wicklow;

• 130km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 Dooneen, Castleisland, Co. Kerry;

• 155km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 at Killavally, Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath;

• 128km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N60 at Holywell Upper, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo.

The ‘Slow Down’, operation was launched today to coincide with the full return of all schools and the related increase in roads users.

Assistant Commissioner, Paula Hilman, An Garda Síochána, said: “Speeding is reckless, not just to the motorists themselves and their passengers, but to all road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists.

“Please slow down, check your speed, drive safely, not only on National Slow Down Day, but every day.”

Sam Waide, chief executive at the RSA added: “We have a speed epidemic in Ireland. Speeding increases both the likelihood of a road traffic collision occurring, and the severity of injury sustained, should a collision occur.

“We simply have to ask every single driver to play their part in saving lives, routinely slowing down for every single trip, every single day.

“National Slow Down Day is the day for us all to start.”

Deer collisions

Meanwhile motorists travelling on the N22 Macroom bypass from Carrigaphooca, west of Macroom, Co. Cork to Toonlane, just east of Ballymakeera will have seen new signage in recent days.

This is due to a number of road traffic collisions with deer crossing the road. Signage on the Macroom bypass Source: Garda Síochána – Cork, Kerry, and Limerick – Southern Region Facebook

Macroom councillor Eileen Lynch said: “We do appear to have had a massive influx of deer in the area in the last 12 to 14 months.”

It was not an issue that was “relevant at the time” of planning the bypass, according to the councillor, but she said that it is an issue that is becoming more common “across the country”.