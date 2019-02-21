Galway Garda carrying out survey on farm thefts
The Garda crime prevention officer for Co. Galway is conducting a survey into farm thefts in the county, and is urging farmers to take part.
Sergeant Michael Walsh has arranged the survey in order to “gain a deeper understanding of the issue” of farm thefts and burglaries.
“Any answers you provide will be used in strict confidence so that I can provide the farming community with a better crime prevention service,” Sergeant Walsh explains on the survey website, which can be accessed here.
The survey focuses on farmers’ awareness of property marking devices; if they have used such devices in the past, or if they would consider using such devices in the future.
Property marking
The issue of farm-related theft is an on-going one, with an increasing focus being put on property marking.
In Co. Tipperary, a new initiative was recently launched by the county council there for that purpose, which incorporates a device that will physically mark the property with the owner’s Eircode, reported local radio station TippFM earlier this month.
“It would reduce insurance premiums; it will act as a deterrent. Signage will be put up in each local area to let people know that we are part of this service, so overall it will offer a sense of safety, security and it will also give people peace of mind,” said Cllr Imelda Goldsboro.
Her colleague, Cllr Andy Moloney added that: “Things will still be stolen, but it will be easier to recover them.”